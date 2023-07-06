Colleen Robinson

Colleen Marie (Reishus) Robinson, age 73, of Breezy Point, MN, formerly of South Minneapolis, passed away peacefully at her home on July 1st. Beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and aunt, caring neighbor, and friend. Colleen had a heart of gold, and her caring spirit warmed the hearts of all who knew her. Colleen was devoted to her husband Jim, her daughter Kelly, her mother, and her siblings. She was a dog-lover at heart. Many of her best times were spent boating with family and friends on the Whitefish Chain, celebrating gatherings with family, and spending time with her daughter. Colleen was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Irv and Neomie Reishus. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Bloomington. In 1970, she married Jim Robinson and they made a home in south Minneapolis, where their daughter Kelly was born. Eventually they bought their dream home in the woods in Breezy Point. Colleen worked as a paralegal for over 30 years, a career she loved and was honored by the life-long friendships she formed. Colleen is survived by her daughter Kelly (Cecil); siblings, Linda Stockwell, Terry (Deb) Reishus, and Richard (Cindy) Reishus; nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members and special friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Jim; her parents; aunts, and uncles. While the family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Colleen in a way that honors her spirit. In honor of Colleen, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held 1pm on Friday, July 14th at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa, MN with a visitation starting one hour prior. A burial will follow at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Livestream of the service will be available at https://www.lccnisswa.org/

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.