Clyde L. Brodt passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022, in hospice with his family in Florida at the age of 80.

Clyde was one in a million. An entrepreneur, a storyteller, a risk taker. He loved to garden, hunt, fish, cook and smoke. He loved a good flannel, and he loved a good deal.

Clyde wore a t-shirt in the 80’s that said, “The Man Who Dies with The Most Toys, Wins” - and he did. Clyde always brought the party from winning junior nationals in ski jumping in the 60’s to pulling 12 people water skiing behind his brown and gold glittered jet boat in the 70’s to racing cars on ice in the 80’s.

The quintessential “up north” Minnesotan, Clyde spent his adult life on northern lakes with family and friends.

Clyde owned several businesses through the years. He was a plumber, builder, landscape supplier, and many know him from his shuttle service in Cross Lake - “Clyde’s Ride”.

He was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife, Sharon Brodt (Dempsey) and parents Glen and Genevieve Brodt.

Clyde is survived by his children Joy Russell (Matt) and Angie Hughes (Bryan) and grandchildren Brandon Russell, Alexandra Russell, Samantha Russell, Jordyn Hughes and Mikayla Hughes as well as his siblings Gwen Soderberg, Glenn Brodt (Patty) and Melody Whitesel and many nieces, nephews and “friends like family” that enriched his life.

All are welcome and invited to “Clyde’s Last Ride” celebration of life event Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6pm - 10pm at Maucieri’s Italian Bistro located at 34650 Co Rd 3, Crosslake, MN 56442.

A private interment will be held July 27, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Maple Grove, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to USA Nordic Sport https://usanordic.org/donate/ or Minneapolis Parks Foundation https://mplsparksfoundation.org/support-parks/ in honor of Clyde Brodt.

­The family has prepared a video in celebration of Clyde’s life that can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/VzLn8KHZ6I8