Clyde E. Nordstrom

Clyde was born on June 29, 1928 in Minneapolis to Ture and Alice (Turnquist) Nordstrom. He was united in marriage to his loving wife of 70 years, Delona “Becky” Becker on June 13, 1953. Clyde passed peacefully on June 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He served his country at the age of 18 during World War 2, where he served at Sugamo Prison in Japan. He was a 74-year member of the Plumber’s Local 15 Union and worked as a plumber until he was 50. He then became a plumbing inspector for the cities of Bloomington and Richfield and had the honor of working on the Mall of America. Clyde was a devoted Christian and missionary who had a strong sense of faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being at and working on his home on Hay Lake, waterskiing and later watching his children and grandchildren waterski, serving coffee at the Backus Senior Center, traveling, and reading his Bible.

He was preceded in death by parents Ture and Alice (Turnquist) Nordstrom; and brother Truit. Survived by his wife Delona “Becky” Nordstrom; children Meril (Keith) Bell, Todd (Wanda) Nordstrom, Jay (Valarie) Nordstrom, and Mark (Barb) Nordstrom; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters Ethel Shiell, and Sarah Hanna; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 7401 County Road 101, Maple Grove. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling prior to celebration.

Memorials may be directed to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Salem Lutheran Church in Longville, or Mercy Ships. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212, (www.daresfuneralservice.com