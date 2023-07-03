Christopher Embree

Christopher “Chris” Milo Embree passed away on June 30, 2023 at the age of 78.

As a child, Chris loved the outdoors and nature. He shared many stories of growing up in Omaha, Nebraska and the mischief he would get into with his siblings and friends - everything from catching critters, building things to playing practical jokes on unsuspecting bystanders. Chris’ dream was to have land of his own where he would be surrounded by nature and critters.

Chris met the love of his life, Nancy, while visiting a friend in Minnesota. It was love at first sight and she stood by his side for 56 years. Chris and Nancy had three children together: David, Kimberly and Brent. The family of five moved to Pine River and adventured together building the 80-acre homestead that Chris envisioned. He created the life he always dreamed of.

In 1986, Chris was introduced to Jesus Christ - it was at that moment that God captured his heart. Chris lived everyday sharing the love he found in Christ and eagerly awaited the day they would meet. Chris’ love for people and jimmy rigging will be deeply missed by many.

A celebration of Life will be held at Timberwood Church in Nisswa, MN on Thursday July 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.