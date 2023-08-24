Celeste Zaffke Wilson, age 60, of Backus, passed away with loving care on August 21, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society, Pine River. She was born to Aaron and Beverly Zaffke on August 5, 1963, in Park Rapids, MN. Celeste was baptized on October 30, 1966. She graduated from Backus High School in 1981 and Central Lakes College in 2011.

Celest loved her pets, arts and crafts, as well as cooking and providing food for others. She had many nicknames but was most affectionately known as Auntie Sunshine to her nieces and nephews.

Celeste is survived by her son, Travis Simpson of Lake Stevens, WA; mother, Beverly Keller (Fred) of Backus; brother, Blair Zaffke of Backus; sister, Diana Miller of St. Paul, MN; aunt, Angel Fry of Apache Junction, AZ; uncle, Tom Johnson of Backus; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Zaffke, Jr. and sister, Aamber Zaffke Smith.

A Celebration of Life for Celeste will be held from 1 to 3 PM on Saturday, September 2, at the Backus American Legion. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.