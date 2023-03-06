Cecil Hildebran

Cecil Earl Hildebran was born in Brainerd, MN, on Jan 1, 1965, to Raymond Joseph Hildebran and Lorene Hazel (Sawyer) Hildebran and died March 3, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN, from cardiac arrest at age 58. Cecil graduated from Pine River High School and then went to work for 19 years as a custodian for Courage Center in the Twin Cities and was currently employed as a custodian for the Wayzata School District while living in Minnetonka, MN.

Cecil had a smile that could brighten anyone’s day and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was a wonderful brother, uncle and a great uncle. He loved to drive across the US, go fishing, and help others in any way he could.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorene Hildebran, and brother, Walter Hildebran, all of Pine River MN. He is survived by his siblings: Susan (Dan) Armstrong of Pine River, MN, Carl Hildebran of Antioch, IL, Ray (Wendy) Hildebran of LeClaire, IA; nieces: Esther (Lester) Armstrong Patrick of LA, Felecia Hildebran of ID, Shaniea Hildebran of AZ; nephews: Izzy (Sarah) Armstrong of MN, Dylan Hildebran of IL, Tyler Hildebran of AZ, Damien Hildebran of ID and Mason Hildebran of AZ. He leaves behind a great niece, Lacey Patrick, and great nephew, Eli Patrick, both of LA.

Cecil is being cremated and there will be a memorial at a later date. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.