Caroline Zaczkowski

Caroline “Carol” Zaczkowski passed away peacefully at her home on January 20, 2023. She was born to John and Helena (Meyer) Spanier in Paynesville, MN, on March 24, 1942. Carol was the youngest of 10 children who grew up on the family farm in Lake Henry, MN.

Carol was married to Mark Zaczkowski on November 9, 1963. He was the love of her life. Mark passed away September 14, 2022, and Carol never recovered from her broken heart. They had 4 children: John, Lori (Mike) McGuire, Carla, and Joe (Angie); 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Carol is survived by her 4 children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as her brother-in-law, Mel Hagen of San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her 9 siblings and their 8 spouses.

Carol and Mark moved to a hog farm in Pine River, MN in 1978. She then worked for the State of MN at the Brainerd State Hospital for over 20 years, until she retired. Carol was passionate about the care of those suffering with mental illness, and always hoped to see improvements to the accessibility and treatment of mental illness.

Mark and Carol taught their children to work hard, be honest and love others. They raised their children with a faith in Christ and exemplified their love for each other by praying together daily and proving that commitment is key to a “perfect” marriage. Carol will be missed greatly by her family, her steadfastness, and commitment to family was inspirational.

A small private family service will be held at the graveside in the spring. There are no requests for memorials, however both Mark and Carol would love for those remembering them to give to their local food shelf to help serve those less fortunate or those who have fallen on hard times. Thank you for all the kindness that has been shown to her children.

Arrangements Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.