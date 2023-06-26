Caroline Gardner, age 79, of Pine River, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her home. She was born to Clifford and Frances Gardner on February 5, 1944, in Pine River.

Caroline is survived by her daughters, Brenda Watson (Terry), Debbie Clingenpeel (Tim Gooden); brother, Bill Gardner (Phyllis); sisters, Darlene Johnson (Dwight), LaVonne Hurst (John); grandchildren: Oscar Tribbey (Sarah), Amanda Tribbey (Patrick Fox), Michael Clingenpeel; and great grandson, Anthony. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott; brothers, Keith, Russell and LeRoy; and sisters, Charlotte and Ramona.

Services will be 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 15, at Riverview Church, Pine River. Luncheon will follow from 1 to 3 PM at the Pine River American Legion. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.