Carol Dickey, age 91, of Lonsdale, MN, and formerly Backus, MN, passed away on May 8, 2023. She was born to Maylin and Agnes (Knopf) Larson on April 7, 1932, in Backus. Carol graduated from Backus High School in 1950. She married Robert Howe on April 26, 1958, in Minneapolis. Robert passed away on January 28, 1979. Carol married Fred Dickey on May 7, 1982, in Minneapolis. He passed away on February 16, 2016. Carol was a member of the Backus Legion Auxiliary, and she also spent many hours preparing lunches at the Senior Citizen Center in Backus.

Along with her two husbands, Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rollie Larson and Willie Larson; and sister, Edna Stenberg. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Linkert (Gregory); grandchildren: Chris Linkert, Carrie Kraft (Matthew), Kim Affias (Patrick), Cory Linkert (Kayla); great grandchildren: Hannah, Natalie and Evelyn Kraft, Jackson and Nolan Affias, Greg and Robbie Linkert.

Memorial services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 24, at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.