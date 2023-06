Carol Ann Sundlie, 83, passed away Feb. 19, 2023.

She was born March 22, 1939, in Brainerd. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 42 years.

She is survived by her husband, Craig; two brothers, Allen and David; a sister, Ruth; four stepchildren, Denise, Mark, Dana and Machelle; and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.