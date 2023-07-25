Betty May Wallin, age 93, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Bethany Good Samaritan in Brainerd. Betty was born in Minot, North Dakota on January 30,1930, to Alex & Edna (Miller) Baumgarten. She moved to the Nisswa area in 1946 and married into the Wallin family in 1949. Betty spent her whole life caring for others including many years of child daycare in her home. She loved visits from family and friends, and the large Wallin gatherings. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Linda Wallin (Dennis Grieser), Susan Wallin, Nancy Wallin, and Victor (Jennifer) Wallin; and many nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband Victor; grandson, Timothy Daily; and siblings, Charlotte Baumgarten, Carl Baumgarten, Cora McCarty, Robert Baumgarten, Margie Varga, David Baumgarten, and Bill Baumgarten. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 3:00-6:00PM at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd. Interment will be at 10:00AM Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa.