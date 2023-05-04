Barbara Volk, age 88, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home. She was born to Lester and Dolly Pollock on October 20, 1934, in Pine River.

Barbara was a member of TOPS and a former member of the Ansel Township Board. She enjoyed raising cattle with her husband, scouting for deer, and was a wonderful caretaker of her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her son, Mike; grandchildren: Jake Volk (Jen), Jeannie Wynn (Chet), Kevin Sanderson (Mary); great grandchildren: Tanner, Andrew, Easton, Ben, Mason and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; brothers: Theodore, Bob, and Lester “Bud” Pollock; sisters, Mary Laird and Madeline Richards; and grandson, Brian Sanderson.

Services will be 2 PM on Saturday, May 6, at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, McKinley Township.