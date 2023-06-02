Arlita Gregory

Arlita (Uhlig) Gregory passed away on May 29, 2023. She was born November 9, 1933, to Victor and Rose Uhlig. She was raised on their farm in rural Backus. After graduating from Backus High School, while working at the Backus Bank, she met her future husband, Manford Gregory, while he was working at the Backus hardware store. They were married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Backus on April 11, 1953. While living and working in Minneapolis and St. Cloud during their early years of marriage, they had three children and returned to the Pine River/Backus area in 1959 where they lived the remainder of their lives.

Arlita was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Emmanuel Lutheran Church serving in many capacities as Sunday School teacher/superintendent, Ladies Aide member, and choir member. After raising their three children, she worked in the bookkeeping area at Cass County Nursing Services and Arvig Telephone Company (TDS). By far the most important role she cherished was as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Arlita loved to bake, cook, garden, can vegetables, and sew. Traveling, camping, hiking, cross-country skiing, and fishing with her family were some of the things she enjoyed the most. She will live on forever in the memories of fun times and laughter she shared with her family and friends.

Arlita was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Rose Uhlig; her loving husband of 68 years, Manford Gregory; brother, William Uhlig; and sister, Delores “Pago” Miller. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Traci) Gregory; daughter, Rosemary (Doug) De Blieck; granddaughter, Tess (Adam) House; great grandchildren, Lana and Aidan House; grandson, Matthew (Michelle Daymon) De Blieck; daughter, Tamara Gregory; granddaughters, Christina Gregory and Anastasia (Hunter) Pauly; great granddaughter, Jacquelyn Pauly; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Backus, MN.

Services will be 1 PM on Tuesday, June 13, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Backus. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ponto Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.