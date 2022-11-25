Arla Johnson

Arla Ruth Johnson age 94 of Crosslake, Minnesota passed away on November 20, 2022 from a long respiratory illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold and daughter Janet. She is survived by 4 children (Stuart, wife Vicki; Harlan, wife Ann; Erik, wife Mindy; Judith Elavsky, husband Joel) 6 grandchildren (Joe Johnson, wife Kate; Danielle Zaya, husband David; Claire Johnson; Jamie Liestman, husband Perry; Kendra Johnson; Keegan Johnson) and 1 great grandchild (Arlo Zaya).

She was born in Minneapolis on March 14, 1928, the youngest child of Evan and Pearl Nelson. She graduated from Central High School in 1946 and attended Bethel College. She was a member of the Aqua Follies synchronized swim club in 1946. She married Harold V. Johnson in 1946 and raised 5 children in Bloomington Minnesota. Arla and Harold moved to Crosslake Minnesota after Harold’s retirement in 1982. Arla helped establish a Bible Study Fellowship group in Brainerd in 1983. Arla loved her Lord and she touched the lives of countless people who remember her warmth, wit, watercolor paintings and her deep abiding faith.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Log Church in Crosslake on Saturday, December 3 at Noon. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to Discipling for Development (D4D)/ the Navigators or the Bible Study Fellowship in Arla’s name.

