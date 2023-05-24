With long holiday weekend on tap, safety is key

Minnesota’s summer boating season is about to kick into high gear. While anglers and paddlers have been on the water for weeks, Memorial Day weekend represents the traditional start of the recreational boating season, when waterways come alive with all sorts of users.

Everyone who recreates on the water has a role to play in keeping Minnesota’s lakes and rivers safe, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Our waterways are the crown jewel of Minnesota’s great outdoors, and the number of people who use them is truly remarkable,” said Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator for the DNR Enforcement Division. “There’s nothing like memories made on the water, and a little preparation goes a long way toward ensuring they’re positive memories.”

Following are safety tips for all boaters – regardless of their experience or skill level – to help make the start of the summer boating season fun, memorable and safe:

