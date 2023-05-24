99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Love of the Lakes Magazine - 2003

Kick back and get comfortable with this latest edition of Love of the Lakes magazine, which explores our beloved lakes through a wonderful variety of stories.

prm-2023-love-of-the-lakes.jpg
Detail from the cover of the 2023 issue of Love of the Lakes Magazine. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the circular gray, page corners image in the center to view the magazine full screen size.
By Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 12:57 PM

ON THE COVER: Rielyn Matich, the son of Matt and Meagan Matich, takes his fishing pole to Lake Belle Taine at Camper’s Paradise in Nevis.

INSIDE: • Blind Lake: Murder, mystery and history • Gull Lake Recreation Area is a family favorite • Boaters are encouraged to be safe and remember the ‘golden rule’ • Years of family fun define Crosslake campground • Art is a line of defense for Minnesota wetlands • Lake Alexander is home to two restaurants, good fishing • How to become a Lake Steward • ‘Climate weirdness’: Ice-out dates have become less predictable • Whitefish Chain Yacht Club continues mission to keep people safe on the water • Aquatic paradise: Access is the name of this aquatic game • Multi-use trail around Gull Lake progressing • Discover the truth about Paul Bunyan’s lake formation • Fun on the Lake with Our Readers • Area beaches • Area Lake Map • Business Directory

Thanks for sharing your Fun on the Lake photos

We do have fun on our Minnesota waters no matter what the season, don’t we? In 2015, we introduced a new feature to our Love of the Lakes magazine when we asked people to share photos of Fun on the Lake with their pets. The response we got led to this becoming an annual feature, and since then we’ve shared many photos depicting all the ways people enjoy our lakes.

Don’t miss pages 42-43 in this 17th edition of Love of the Lakes to see how our readers continue to love lake life.

While we appreciate everyone who shared their photos with us, unfortunately, we can’t fit all of them in this magazine. To see more shared photos of Fun on the Lake with our Readers, visit https://www . pineandlakes.com/community/love-of-thelakes- magazine-photo-galleries.

And be sure to save your summer and winter lake fun photos to share with us next year.

Now, kick back and get comfortable with this latest edition of Love of the Lakes that explores our beloved lakes through a variety of wonderful stories.

You’ll learn how people can protect their shoreline to promote lake water quality and habitat as well as how to be a courteous boater. Find out how public accesses are maintained and thoughts about predicting ice-out dates.

Learn something new about our featured lakes - Blind Lake, Cross Lake and Lake Alexander.

And be sure to check out pages 49-56 to see detailed lake maps we’ve featured in past editions of Love of the Lakes. Thanks for reading and supporting local journalism!

NANCY VOGT | EDITOR

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

