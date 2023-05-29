Zorbaz request to install solar carport in Lake Shore denied

LAKE SHORE — After lengthy discussion, the Lake Shore City Council unanimously upheld a committee recommendation not to allow Zorbaz on Gull to install three solar carport structures in its parking lot.

It’s a tough decision, but the right one is to not move away from what our committee recommends. Wayne Anderson, Lake Shore City Council member

Mayor John Poston was absent from the Monday, May 22, regular meeting. Council member Andy Stewart ran the meeting that about a dozen people attended, with several voicing their opinions several times.

Zorbaz owner Lee Johnson appealed a planning commission decision to deny his request for a conditional use permit to install the carport structures. He sought installation of solar panels on three carport structures, each 43 feet by 112 feet, to generate solar energy.

That commission said such structures do not comply with the city’s comprehensive plan, which says all new development should retain the area’s scenic beauty and rural feel.

It’s also my job to listen to the people who are on the planning and zoning commission and take my personal feelings out of it. Henry Cote, Lake Shore City Council member

Council member Henry Cote said while he supports solar energy and its future, he had to listen to the planning commission.

“It’s also my job to listen to the people who are on the planning and zoning commission and take my personal feelings out of it,” he said, noting he respects those commission decisions made by local residents.

“It’s reckless to not listen to people hired to do their jobs,” Cote said.

From what I hear, there are a few people who think this is a great idea, but overall I think we need to take a good hard look at this in the comp plan and maybe change some rules before we go forward. John Terwilliger, Lake Shore City Council member

Council member Wayne Anderson agreed.

“It’s a tough decision, but the right one is to not move away from what our committee recommends,” he said.

Council member John Terwilliger said this was one of the most difficult issues the council has had in a long time. Council members must vote to support those who elected them, he said.

“From what I hear, there are a few people who think this is a great idea, but overall I think we need to take a good hard look at this in the comp plan and maybe change some rules before we go forward,” Terwilliger said.

Before the vote, Johnson said the comprehensive plan dates to 2019.

“We need to move forward,” he said.

In a letter to the planning commission/board of adjustment, Johnson wrote: “From my perspective as a long-standing business owner and contributor to this community, using a sorely outdated city plan as the guiding document for voting-decisions is unacceptable; moreover, the lack of updates to the 2019 Land Use Plan, not addressing solar and keeping up to the state environmental and cultural changes, is an egregious oversight on the part of the Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment.

Lee Johnson, owner of Zorbaz on Gull, talks about his business that's been in the community for a long time during his appeal to the city council Monday, May 22, 2023, to install solar carports in the parking lot. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“As we look to the future in land-use planning in Lake Shore, we need to open our eyes and our minds to solar as a renewable energy source that has myriad benefits that go beyond the business who might deploy it as a means to lessen the load on the grid.”

Jim Woll, chair of the planning commission, said the comprehensive plan is timeless until a legislative body decides to change the strategic direction of Lake Shore.

“We’ll come back. It’s going to happen,” Johnson said. “We’re not going to go away. We’re fighters and we’ll wait until it makes a little more sense to you guys.”

Overall, the discussion was congenial.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com .