Youth sports opportunities set in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes.

Junior Golf Lessons for ages 8-14 (two sessions available): 10-11 a.m. or 4-5 p.m. Thursdays, July 13, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3, Deacon’s Lodge. Fee: $120.

Participants will be introduced to the basic skills of golf, including stance, grip, alignment and dynamic movement skills. Course etiquette will also be taught. These fundamentals will be covered in a fun learning environment.

Instructor is Ryan Sharpe.

Augsburg College Volleyball Camp for grades 3-12: Monday-Wednesday, July 10-12, Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center.

Grades 9-12: 9-11:30 a.m.

Grades 3-5: 12:30-2 p.m.

Grades 6-8: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Augsburg University Head Volleyball Coach Jane Becker, along with Augsburg College volleyball players, will host this intensive volleyball camp. Players will work on skills, drills and game situations in a fun and exciting atmosphere.

Open Gym Basketball: 6-8:30 p.m. Sundays, July 16, 23 and 30 and Aug. 6 and 13, Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center. Fee: $10 for all dates.

Burn off energy, see friends and improve athletic skills. Both families and individuals of all ages are welcome.

Preregistration is required. Participants age 13 and under must have a registered parent/guardian present. Bring your own ball.