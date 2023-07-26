Youth football camp, roller-skating party offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Patriot Football Camp for grades K-8 (2023-24 school year): 6-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 8-10, Pequot Lakes High School practice field. Fee: $50 for Pequot Lakes School District students (verification may be required); $60 for nondistrict students.

This camp is designed to teach youth football players the fundamentals of the game and to have fun.

Participants should wear shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes (cleats are encouraged, but not required). Participants will receive a camp T-shirt.

Coach Bill Magnuson is the instructor.

Trusts and Long-Term Estate Planning: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, online. Fee: $10.

The trust is a popular component and tool used in estate planning. This class will clearly define the strengths and weaknesses of different types of trusts and when to use them.

Participant questions are encouraged.

Steve Ledin is the instructor.

Roller Disco Party for age 5 and older: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the Pequot Lakes High School cafeteria. Fee: $8, plus $4 for skate rental.

This evening of roller-skating will include music, lights and a limited number and sizes of skates to rent. Or bring clean Rollerblades with no scratched, rough wheels.

Parents may watch the skaters. Skaters 10 and under must have a paid parent present.