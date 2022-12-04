Youth basketball registration opened Dec. 1

PEQUOT LAKES — Registration for basketball for girls and boys currently in Kindergarten through second grade opens on Thursday, Dec. 1.

First- and second-grade girls and boys basketball is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 9–Feb. 6 from 6-6:50 p.m.

Kindergarten basketball for girls and boys is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 13–March 6 from 6-6:50 p.m.

All practices will be held at Pequot Lakes High School in the Patriot Athletic Center.

The cost for first- and second-grade basketball is $48, while the fee for kindergarten basketball is $30.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details can be found on the PLYS Basketball Webpage: https://www.isd186.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=46

To register and pay, stop in the Community Education office, call 218-568-9200 or go online at https://pequotlakes.revtrak.net/Community-Education-Menu/RW-Youth-Sports