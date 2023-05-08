99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Work resumes on Highway 371 north of Brainerd

Look for work near Brainerd International Raceway into June

Final work is being done on Highway 371 near Brainerd International Raceway with the project expected to be complete in June 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Today at 3:57 PM

BAXTER — Brainerd lakes area travelers may encounter periodic lane closures and minor delays as work was to resume Monday, May 8, on Highway 371, north of Brainerd and east of Gull Lake, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported.

Crews returned to pave the west frontage road north of Gull Lake Dam Road, establish turf and complete any other remaining tasks along Highway 371. Work will occur on weekdays.

In 2022, three new intersections were constructed with a J-turn design at Gull Lake Dam Road (County Road 125), Birchdale Road (Brainerd International Raceway main entrance) and Green Gables Road (County Road 126).

Crews also reconstructed and extended both frontage roads along Highway 371; replaced underground pipes and repaired ditch drainage; and resurfaced work areas, including shoulders and entrances.

When complete in June, the $6.8 million project will improve safety, traffic flow and local access on Highway 371.

For more information, visit the Highway 371 Brainerd project webpage .

For real-time travel information on Highway 371, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

