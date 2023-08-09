Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

WonderTrek Outdoor Museum will be at Hackensack book festival

Museum will include artistic, physical and building activities for kids

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

HACKENSACK — The WonderTrek Outdoor Museum will be at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Hackensack.

The WonderTrek museum will be stationed near the ball field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have expanded their programs and will bring fun materials to the festival.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Parents can watch their children work with others to build with BIG Blocks and the Explore-Engineer program. Materials include KEVA planks, Magnatiles, Rigamajig, Giant LEGOs, Big Blue Blocks, Wobbly Wonders, gears, geoboards, magnifying glasses and clay imprints.

Children may also let their creativity soar at the Pop-up Art Studio. This art program provides children with all the tools, materials and space they need to dive into the world of art, experimenting with familiar and unfamiliar materials and mediums.

They will have the freedom to explore, create and express themselves in their own unique way.

ADVERTISEMENT

For students seeking additional stimulation, there is the Get Moving program. Designed to engage children in gross motor exploration, imagination and teamwork, this program is all about active play and movement.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
National Loon Center's new home on private land in Crosslake Aug. 7, 2023.png
Local
National Loon Center to build at new location in Crosslake
20h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lakes Area Food Shelf exterior Jan. 26, 2023.JPG
Local
Pilot program proves too big for just one Pequot Lakes farm
22h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
4365123+0720_pl-essentia-health-brainerd-entrance-file.jpg
Community
Essentia Health to host sports physical event Aug. 8
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brayden Spiczka junior council member July 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
nisswa highway study.jpg
Local
Highway 371 Nisswa to Baxter corridor study seeks public input
3d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Backus Lions peach sale is Aug. 11
14h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-backus-cornfest.jpg
Community
2023 Backus CornFest Celebration
1d ago
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal