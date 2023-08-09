WonderTrek Outdoor Museum will be at Hackensack book festival

HACKENSACK — The WonderTrek Outdoor Museum will be at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Hackensack.

The WonderTrek museum will be stationed near the ball field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have expanded their programs and will bring fun materials to the festival.

Parents can watch their children work with others to build with BIG Blocks and the Explore-Engineer program. Materials include KEVA planks, Magnatiles, Rigamajig, Giant LEGOs, Big Blue Blocks, Wobbly Wonders, gears, geoboards, magnifying glasses and clay imprints.

Children may also let their creativity soar at the Pop-up Art Studio. This art program provides children with all the tools, materials and space they need to dive into the world of art, experimenting with familiar and unfamiliar materials and mediums.

They will have the freedom to explore, create and express themselves in their own unique way.

For students seeking additional stimulation, there is the Get Moving program. Designed to engage children in gross motor exploration, imagination and teamwork, this program is all about active play and movement.