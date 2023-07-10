Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 10

News Local

Wise Road under construction through July

Construction taking place from the Highway 371 intersection to the roundabout at Beaver Dam Road

Wise Road construction July 2023.png
Wise Road is being resurfaced from the Highway 371 intersection to the roundabout at Beaver Dam Road through July 2023.
Contributed / Crow Wing County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

BRAINERD — County State Aid Highway 49, or Wise Road, is closed for improvements from Highway 371 to CSAH 5, or Beaver Dam Road, starting Monday, July 10.

The road improvement project is expected to be complete by Friday, July 28.

Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for full depth road rehabilitation on that part of the road.

A detour using Highway 371, Highway 210, CSAH 3 and CSAH 49 is in effect.

The roundabout at the intersection of CSAH 5 will remain open during this time.

Visit the county’s website at https://crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for more information on the project.

