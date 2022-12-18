Winter solstice event is Dec. 21 north of Pine River

PINE RIVER — Balsam Moon Preserve will host a Winter Solstice gathering from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, around a simple campfire.

This is a time of year in the astronomical cycles of the Earth’s orbit and axis tilt position where the northern hemisphere is turned farthest away from the sun, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year. It marks the official beginning of winter and of longer daylight to come.

Throughout history, societies across the world have held festivals and ceremonies marking winter solstice, the day of the "sun's rebirth.” The word “solstice” derives from the Latin word "sōlstitium" and translates to “sun stands still.”

Many people use the winter solstice time of year to celebrate the past year, releasing what was and welcoming the coming light with gradually longer days. Some traditions referred to this time as “yuletide." It can also be a time to honor a natural connection with the world.

Balsam Moon is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Lane SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River on Highway 2 and 5 miles south on County Road 25).

Participants are welcome to participate in a ritual of letting go of small past connections like an old journal or slip of paper with the past year's happenings written on it. Warm clothes and warm drinks are encouraged. Participants may register at 218-587-3808.

More information about Balsam Moon Preserve is available online at https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam . Email BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or call 218-587-3808.