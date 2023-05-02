99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Windy conditions lead to a second-day Red Flag Warning

Fire danger is extremely high

Fire danger map May 2, 2023.png
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lists fire danger as "very high" in Crow Wing and Cass counties Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 8:57 AM

For a second day, high winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warnng from noon through 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

This warning is for the majority of Minnesota, including Cass and Crow Wing counties. No open burning is allowed in either county, or across much of the state.

Burning restrictions map May 2, 2023.png
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is allowing no open burning in Cass and Crow Wing counties Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Fire danger is very high, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, meaning fires start easily and spread at a very fast rate. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.

Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

The Department of Natural Resources will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged. Any spark could lead to a wildfire, the DNR says.

Red Flag Warning issued May 2, 2023.png
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning across much of Minnesota on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Other affected counties include Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Clearwater, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Ottertail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov for updates.

Read more local area news

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions .

