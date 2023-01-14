99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Whitefish lake association's Kristie Roedl recognized for her conservation efforts

Roedl was honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention

MASWCD Award Ceremony.jpg
Kristie Roedl, center, was recognized at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts annual convention Dec. 14, 2022.
Contributed
January 14, 2023 02:01 PM
A Crow Wing County resident was recognized at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention Dec. 14.

Kristie Roedl was named one of eight finalists for the state’s 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award hosted by The Farmer magazine after being nominated by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Headlines from the Jan. 5-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-editions
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 14, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comments on aquatic invasive species plan
The plan can be viewed at www.crowwing.us/AIS
January 14, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 14, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 14, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
011423-police-blotter-winter-accident.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 14, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 14, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis Jan. 2023.JPG
Local
Lake Country Faces: After 11 years, there’s a new chief in town
Mike Davis takes over Pequot Lakes Police Department; he and his family are well-known in the area
January 14, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Roedl partnered with Crow Wing SWCD and private landowners to improve and protect water quality throughout the Whitefish Area Property Owner’s Association’s shoreline restoration program.

She has connected landowners with the SWCD to develop a shoreline site assessment report. Once a landowner has a report completed, they are eligible for restoration grant funds. WAPOA budgets and pays for the landowner’s $125 site visit fee.

WAPOA Shoreline Restoration Project
Volunteers with the Whitefish Area Property Owner's Association work on a shoreline restoration project on an unknown date.
Contributed

The results of Roedl’s efforts are listed below:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Coordinated 28 landowner site visits.
  • Completed 17 shoreline restoration projects along the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, encompassing 74,000 square feet or 1.7 acres of native plants and erosion control materials.
  • Organized five community build projects, including coordination with neighbors, lake association members and other volunteer groups to help plant and install projects and engaging with over 40 volunteers.
  • Hosted four shoreline restoration open horses with attendance of 20 to 40 people annually.
  • Leveraged over $120,000 in private and state grants and programs.
  • Reduced eight pounds of phosphorous per year to the Whitefish Chain.
