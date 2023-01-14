Whitefish lake association's Kristie Roedl recognized for her conservation efforts

A Crow Wing County resident was recognized at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention Dec. 14.

Kristie Roedl was named one of eight finalists for the state’s 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award hosted by The Farmer magazine after being nominated by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.

Roedl partnered with Crow Wing SWCD and private landowners to improve and protect water quality throughout the Whitefish Area Property Owner’s Association’s shoreline restoration program.

She has connected landowners with the SWCD to develop a shoreline site assessment report. Once a landowner has a report completed, they are eligible for restoration grant funds. WAPOA budgets and pays for the landowner’s $125 site visit fee.

Volunteers with the Whitefish Area Property Owner's Association work on a shoreline restoration project on an unknown date. Contributed

The results of Roedl’s efforts are listed below:



