Whitefish lake association's Kristie Roedl recognized for her conservation efforts
Roedl was honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention
A Crow Wing County resident was recognized at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention Dec. 14.
Kristie Roedl was named one of eight finalists for the state’s 2022 Outstanding Conservationist Award hosted by The Farmer magazine after being nominated by the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District.
Roedl partnered with Crow Wing SWCD and private landowners to improve and protect water quality throughout the Whitefish Area Property Owner’s Association’s shoreline restoration program.
She has connected landowners with the SWCD to develop a shoreline site assessment report. Once a landowner has a report completed, they are eligible for restoration grant funds. WAPOA budgets and pays for the landowner’s $125 site visit fee.
The results of Roedl’s efforts are listed below:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Coordinated 28 landowner site visits.
- Completed 17 shoreline restoration projects along the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, encompassing 74,000 square feet or 1.7 acres of native plants and erosion control materials.
- Organized five community build projects, including coordination with neighbors, lake association members and other volunteer groups to help plant and install projects and engaging with over 40 volunteers.
- Hosted four shoreline restoration open horses with attendance of 20 to 40 people annually.
- Leveraged over $120,000 in private and state grants and programs.
- Reduced eight pounds of phosphorous per year to the Whitefish Chain.