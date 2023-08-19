Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Whitefish Area Property Owners Association to host annual meeting

Event is Aug. 26 at Immaculate Heart Church in Crosslake

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association will host its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 26, in the social hall at Immaculate Heart Church in Crosslake.

All are welcome to attend, including people who aren't WAPOA members. Coffee and rolls will be served starting at 8 a.m. A short business meeting will be conducted at 9 a.m., followed by keynote speakers Sarah Fogderud, Michael Knapp and Marv Koep.

Read more local area news

Prior to the business meeting, partner organizations will be available from 8-9 a.m. in booths to answer questions about shoreland restoration, water quality and invasive species.

For the past several years the WAPOA annual meeting, in cooperation with the National Loon Center, focused on loons, their habitat and the benefit of maintaining good water quality for the loons.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

This year the focus will be on the area fishery with information and stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Sarah Fogderud is co-owner and client services manager for AW Research Laboratories in Brainerd. AW Research does water analysis for the lakes, rivers and streams tested by WAPOA volunteers.

She will present an update on the status of water quality on the Whitefish Chain as well as key things property owners can do to help protect and preserve their lakes.

  • Michael Knapp is the assistant area fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

He will provide an overview of the DNR walleye egg take operation and answer common questions they receive each spring. If folks have ever wondered what DNR fisheries does, how many walleyes might be in the Whitefish Chain or where they go after they spawn, Knapp will do his best to provide insights.

  • Marv Koep is a legendary area fishing guide. He and his wife, Judy, purchased Link’s Bait Shop near Nisswa in 1961 and turned it into Koep’s Nisswa Bait — a thriving bait, tackle and guide business.

Koep became an accomplished angler by listening to his guides. In 1991, he was named Nisswa Citizen of the Year and in 2000 was inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame as a Legendary Guide.

When asked his topic for the WAPOA annual meeting, Koep said: “I’ll talk about fishing the Whitefish Chain of Lakes 50 years ago and today and lie about all the fish I caught!”

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Results from the week of Aug. 7, 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_6667.JPG
Community
Hackensack Art and Book Festival is creative fun
22h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Heatison.jpg
Local
NWS issues heat advisory as temps climb Saturday, Aug. 19
22h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot all class reunion.jpeg
Local
Pequot Lakes class reunion attracts guest star
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Nisswa church to hold last outdoor worship of summer
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Results from the week of Aug. 7, 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Black Bear 4-H.jpg
Local
Nisswa 4-Hers pick over 60 pounds of blueberries for food shelf
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal