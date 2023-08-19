Whitefish Area Property Owners Association to host annual meeting

CROSSLAKE — The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association will host its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 26, in the social hall at Immaculate Heart Church in Crosslake.

All are welcome to attend, including people who aren't WAPOA members. Coffee and rolls will be served starting at 8 a.m. A short business meeting will be conducted at 9 a.m., followed by keynote speakers Sarah Fogderud, Michael Knapp and Marv Koep.

Prior to the business meeting, partner organizations will be available from 8-9 a.m. in booths to answer questions about shoreland restoration, water quality and invasive species.

For the past several years the WAPOA annual meeting, in cooperation with the National Loon Center, focused on loons, their habitat and the benefit of maintaining good water quality for the loons.

This year the focus will be on the area fishery with information and stories.

Sarah Fogderud is co-owner and client services manager for AW Research Laboratories in Brainerd. AW Research does water analysis for the lakes, rivers and streams tested by WAPOA volunteers.

She will present an update on the status of water quality on the Whitefish Chain as well as key things property owners can do to help protect and preserve their lakes.

Michael Knapp is the assistant area fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

He will provide an overview of the DNR walleye egg take operation and answer common questions they receive each spring. If folks have ever wondered what DNR fisheries does, how many walleyes might be in the Whitefish Chain or where they go after they spawn, Knapp will do his best to provide insights.

Marv Koep is a legendary area fishing guide. He and his wife, Judy, purchased Link’s Bait Shop near Nisswa in 1961 and turned it into Koep’s Nisswa Bait — a thriving bait, tackle and guide business.

Koep became an accomplished angler by listening to his guides. In 1991, he was named Nisswa Citizen of the Year and in 2000 was inducted into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame as a Legendary Guide.

When asked his topic for the WAPOA annual meeting, Koep said: “I’ll talk about fishing the Whitefish Chain of Lakes 50 years ago and today and lie about all the fish I caught!”