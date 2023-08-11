When you can't beat 'em, eat 'em

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Group Home welcomed some temporary residents July 21 to help rid the property of a troublesome nuisance.

Buckthorn had infested much of the wooded section of the group home's approximately five acres. Buckthorn is an invasive and pervasive plant that can be hard to eradicate. It is found on many properties in Pine River.

On July 21, 2023, goats were released into the woods near the Pine River Group Home where buckthorn was so thick it was difficult to find a way around. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Pine River Group Home Executive Director Carrie Guida knew this was a job for goats. She had seen reports of goats being used for various weed control efforts.

"I don't remember how I first knew of it," Guida said. "Several years ago, they were doing something with goats up at Itasca State Park. That was for a different invasive, it wasn't buckthorn, but I just heard about it in the news,"

While not necessarily as fast as a large crew of workers with chain saws and buckets of herbicide, the goats are thorough when it comes to mowing down almost every green leaf they can reach on one or two legs. After just a week, a forest of buckthorn too thick to navigate is suddenly wide open and ready for the next step.

"Honestly, you wouldn't be able to get in there very easily and cut that stuff unless the goats have gone in there and really cleaned it up," said Joe Eitenmiller, with Brainerd Lakes Goats.

On top of that, goats can be applied to forests where harsh chemicals cannot, like the shoreline of the Pine River and at the group home.

By July 27, 2023, the goats that had been released into the woods near the Pine River Group Home less than a week before on July 21 had already cleared all of the brush and leaves that previously made the woods hard to walk through. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

"If you hired someone with the equipment to go in there, it's expensive," Eitenmiller said. "A lot more expensive than goats. Then the other part of it is environmentally friendly. They really have a low pH level in their feces and urine so they don't really erode or destroy the land."

The goat treatment takes three to four weeks for the first year. During that time they eat whatever they can find, before Eichenmiller cuts down the taller buckthorn and paints the stumps with Department of Natural Resources-approved pesticides.

Cutting the plants allows the goats to go to work once again, eating the now reachable leaves lying on the ground.

The goats will return for re-treatments of the areas in the next two to three years to eat any of the seeds that lay waiting in the ground.

An additional benefit of using goats is a cost savings. Not only do the goats accept lower wages than human crews, there are sometimes grants available to help pay for such environmentally friendly control efforts.

"So I reached out to the Brainerd Lakes Goats, and then also reached out to the Soil and Water Conservation District folks to see if there was any grants or cost sharing, and there was," Guida said. "(It was) $3,000 for the first year and then the expectation is it will be a multi-year project but it will cost less because the additional cost is for the cost of the goats plus the mechanical cutting and then the herbicide treatment for the stumps."

Guida had to go through the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, since Cass County was unfamiliar with the process of using goats as an invasive mitigation. This proved convenient, however, as the Crow Wing SWCD had worked with Brainerd Lakes Goats in the past.

Joe Eitenmiller, of Brainerd Lakes Goats, releases 30 of his herd into the woods near the Pine River Group Home to clear invasive buckthorn on July 21, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The entertainment value was yet another advantage to using goats to combat the buckthorn. After just a week at work, the goats went from slightly cautious to excitedly curious of those approaching their fence, as residents had been watching the goats since their arrival and feeding them regular treats.

"They love it. We've got goat treats in the office," Guida said. "Besides the good work that they're doing, it's just really fun for the staff and residents to have."

Eitenmiller and his wife have been keeping goats for over 10 years, but they only started renting them for plant control after friends gave them the idea.

Goats will gladly eat thick brush like American hazelnut or invasive buckthorn, though after he released them July 21, 2023, at the Pine River Group Home, Joe Eitenberg said they will often shy away from leaves that have started changing color or dried up. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

"We used to always just walk them up and down our driveway to clear the brush up, and friends and family would ask, 'Hey, can they come over and just clean up my woods a little bit?'" Eitenmiller said. "And then about five years ago, my wife (Ambrosia) said, 'Hey, businesses down in the Cities do this with their goats.'"

They attended training seminars online and in person to get started. In the beginning, they had 30 goats.

"We quickly realized we did not have enough goats for how many people were interested," Eitenmiller said. "So we are currently above 150 goats right now. I give my wife full credit. She said we should get into this and I thought she was crazy. It worked out really well."

Brainerd Lakes Goats gets hired primarily for buckthorn; however, they are sometimes hired for other brush control.

The moment they were released into the woods near the Pine River Group Home, Brainerd Lakes Goats' namesake animals voraciously devoured the buckthorn in the woods. Just a week later they had cleared enough buckthorn that they had little left to do other than resting and relaxing. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

"The other stuff that a lot of people hire me for is American hazelnut," Eitenmiller said. "It can get really thick. A lot of times people just want to defoliate it, then they can go in there and see what they're cutting. A lot of times, even farmers that have brush hogs, if they ever had trees removed they might have stumps, or they have big rocks. Right after spring hits all of a sudden you can't see what you're doing."

The goats make obstructions visible so that expensive equipment doesn't end up ruined.

Eitenmiller said his phone starts ringing off the hook in August and his goats keep moving until the season ends in October. He often ends up booking people for the next year. It is for that reason he encourages people who have goats and the proper equipment for mobile fences and trailering livestock to give it a try.

