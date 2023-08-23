Well-known Nisswa barber dies

PEQUOT LAKES — Just four months after he left his longtime place behind his barber chair, John Weise, of Pequot Lakes , died Aug. 15, at age 84 after a battle with cancer.

We lost the most gentle, kind, and loving man with great compassion for his community whether it was for his customers or for all the years of volunteering for the community ... Kimberly Ziesemer

Weise was a barber for around 60 years, including more than 50 years at a tiny, one-man shop at Schaefer’s Foods in Nisswa.

“We lost the most gentle, kind, and loving man with great compassion for his community whether it was for his customers or for all the years of volunteering for the community and especially for the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant and the Miss Minnesota Pageant,” Kimberly Ziesemer, of Community Action of Pequot Lakes and the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant, said in an email and on Facebook.

“I remember when we honored him back in 2019 at the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant, John told me it was a high honor to be recognized by your community of friends and family. That is what matters most of giving back and taking care of your own,” she said.

Weise was a field director for the Miss Minnesota Scholarship program for six years, and he directed the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant for 20 years. He continued to help with that pageant for several more years, including as a judge.

He and his wife, Caroljean, were the first inductees to the Miss Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame in 2019 .

“When we brought the Pageant back in 2011 John spent hours mentoring me to make sure I had all the knowledge of how a pageant worked and how much it takes to make a great experience for those involved and I took that to heart,” Ziesemer said.

“He always checked in every year and when he attended he made sure he gave me praise and told me if there were improvements needed,” she said.

Weise also served as an elder at his church, Gloria Dei Lutheran in Pequot Lakes, for nearly 20 years.

His funeral was Monday, Aug. 21, at Gloria Dei with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa.

His family — including Caroljean; two sons, Scot and Earl; and granddaughter, Mariah — asked that memorials be made to the Miss Pequot Lakes Pageant Scholarship Fund.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.