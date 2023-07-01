Let it rain! June 24-25 rains stave off burning restrictions

Until last weekend's rain, renewed burning restrictions were getting close to reality.

The downpour Saturday night, June 24, into Sunday, June 25, reset the timer on that possibility for seven to 10 days.

Recent rains have alleviated the fire danger for the short term, unless we continue to get some weekly precipitation. Craig Schultz

"We are still trending in a deficit compared to what we normally would receive (in rain), especially over the month of June," said Craig Schultz, Department of Natural Resources fire team leader for the Backus area.

"Recent rains have alleviated the fire danger for the short term, unless we continue to get some weekly precipitation," Schultz said. "With the recent timeliness of the rains that we received over this last weekend, those discussions are at bay for bringing back restrictions. If we would have continued into this next week without precipitation, those may have been considered."

Wildfires have proven to be more numerous than normal this late in the season. This has largely been due to human carelessness. Local forestry offices have been staffed seven days a week since Memorial Day, with fires on a fairly steady basis.

"Two weekends ago there were roughly six fires in a weeklong period," Schultz said. "Most of those are happening from recreational activities, whether it be an exhaust system touching grass or dead fields and igniting that way or just people being careless or negligent, not putting out campfires or brush piles appropriately. So we did have an uptick of that."

The summer of 2023 has proven to be abnormally dry. June traditionally sees plenty of moisture; however, this year that's not the case.

Since May 1, we've seen about 24 days where the high temperature has been either greater than or equal to 80 degrees. Josh Sandstrom

In addition, after a fairly wet early spring, the area jumped straight into hot, sunny days. The state isn't breaking any records for high temperatures, but the sheer persistence of rainless days over 80 degrees is above average.

"Since May 1, we've seen about 24 days where the high temperature has been either greater than or equal to 80 degrees," said meteorologist Josh Sandstrom, with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

"We haven't seen any really record high days, necessarily, but just a pretty high number of days where it's been quite a bit above average," Sandstrom said. "So normally in that time period we usually see about 13 days or so with a high temperature of 80 degrees or higher. We're seeing just shy of double that this year."

There are only seven summers on record with more 80 degree days in that time period. The dry 2021 summer ranked second on that list with 26 days, though it tied with other years. As a result of this prolonged high temperature weather, the average high temperature for the Brainerd area is 4.5 degrees higher than normal.

Bonfire lovers may yet avoid another burning restriction, as meteorologists are predicting a fair likelihood of more rain in the near future.

"We're finally sort of starting to break out of this very abnormally dry pattern," Sandstrom said. "We kind of started that over the weekend with the storm system we had come through that brought several inches of rain for a good portion of northern Minnesota.

"Most places did see at least over an inch of rain," he said. "Not everybody, but most places. Some places saw even upwards of four to five inches."

Sandstrom said more rain was predicted Wednesday, June 28. Looking ahead eight to 14 days, he said above average temperatures were anticipated, but so were some days of above average precipitation.

"We just are kind of starting to change out of our pattern a little bit from, basically, a seven week or so stretch of very, very little precipitation," Sandstrom said. "Now we're finally starting to get out of that a little bit.

"We got this rain over the weekend, and we got some more scattered chances coming," he said. "So that's going to be some welcomed relief. We'll have to see how things trend out the rest of the summer."

As for drought conditions, Sandstrom said the area would need to see at least several more inches of rain to escape a drought.

Regardless of the conditions, it is always of utmost importance for those who burn bonfires and campfires to make sure their fuel is put out completely.

"People just need to be diligent in taking care of those burn piles, whether it be a recreational campfire or a brush pile, and make sure that they use water and fully extinguish those areas that they are burning," Schultz said.

"There have been a fair amount of issues with people thinking that their ashes are out," he said. "They haven't used water and then we get warm, dry, windy days and there's apparently been some hot ash in there that goes into wildland or fields and causes a grass fire. It's just more of a safety message for people to make sure that they're properly extinguishing their campfires with water and stirring the ash to make sure that the hot embers are out even if it looks cold."

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.