Wednesday heat index expected in 100 degree range

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Duluth were not prepared to say Wednesday, July 26, will be the hottest day of the summer.

But they said it could be the hottest so far.

"Wednesday is kind of our peak for temperatures," said meteorologist Woody Unruh. "Once we get into Wednesday, we're looking at a high temperature anywhere from about 93 to maybe 96 on the high end, so definitely very warm.

“And that is unfortunately going to be accompanied by some pretty high dew points,” he said. “And dew point is what gives you that mugginess feel as humidity increases. There's going to be very humid dew points getting into the upper 60s to near 70."

The dew point combined with the high temperatures may lead to high heat indexes, the measure of discomfort the average person likely feels due to a combination of humidity and air temperature.

Unruh estimated a heat index from 95 degrees to 100 degrees. Those temperatures are likely to peak from 3 p.m. into the later afternoon.

North-northwest winds of up to about 10 miles per hour may be present throughout the day, but are generally too weak to provide much relief from the heat and humidity with little to no cloud cover available.

Unruh said even the haze from Canadian wildfires is expected to decrease overnight Tuesday. Wednesday will not break any records; however, it is expected to be a very uncomfortable day.

Thursday's weather will only be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and high dew points continuing. The weekend may not disappoint, however.

"By the time we get into Saturday and Sunday, there is going to be some relief on the way," Unruh said. "We are looking at temperatures dropping back into the upper 70s to low 80s. So that will be more of a return to closer to what we'd expect for this time of year."

The high heat could create surprise pop-up storms throughout the week. The greatest chance of a more violent thunderstorm was Tuesday evening with possible hail and high winds.

Forecast

Wednesday, July 26: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Wednesday night A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday, July 27: A slight chance of showers between 1-4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday, July 28: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday, July 29: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Duluth.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.