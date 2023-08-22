Website launches with Pequot Lakes School referendum information

PEQUOT LAKES — Patriot-vision.org .

That’s the recently launched website where Pequot Lakes School District residents can find information on the Nov. 7 capital projects levy and bond referendum .

Patriot-vision.org — the Pequot Lakes School District website with referendum information — was launched in August 2023. Contributed / Pequot Lakes School District

The Pequot Lakes School Board was introduced to the website at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

The school district is seeking a $5 million total capital project levy and $76.5 million facilities bond .

Read more about the Pequot Lakes School District bond referendum







For the capital project levy, the district seeks $500,000 per year for 10 years (for a total of $5 million) for technology, buses and other district vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the facilities bond, the district seeks up to $76.5 million to improve school buildings and facilities.

Question 1 regarding the capital project levy must pass for Question 2 regarding the facilities bond to pass.

Read more Pequot Lakes School Board news





The website outlines exactly how funds would be used if voters approve both ballot questions Nov. 7.

If approved by voters, the funding would be used to:

Invest in safety and security, including secured entrances, expanded parking lots and improved traffic flow.

Fix aging infrastructure, including updating mechanical, electrical and HVAC systems, and repairing roofing and sidewalks.

Enhance career and technical education, including new space for robotics, technology, woods/metal, culinary arts, and family and consumer science.

Renovate school buildings, including new and updated classrooms, a science lab, a new, larger auditorium in the high school, and an addition at the elementary school for early childhood programs.

Create more common spaces, including collaborative learning spaces, expanded kitchen space, and remodeled locker rooms.

Transform outdoor spaces, including updated playgrounds, a new baseball and softball complex, a new tennis court and track and field improvements.

This chart shows the anticipated tax impact on property owners for the Pequot Lakes School District referendum. Contributed / Pequot Lakes School District

If approved by voters, a home valued at $250,000 would see an estimated monthly property tax increase of $15 starting in 2024. A home valued at $400,000 would see an estimated monthly increase of $25, and a home valued at $800,000 would see an estimated monthly increase of $55.

Website

The goal is to provide all the information in one place that school district residents need to make informed votes Nov. 7.

This website will serve as the primary resource hub.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The site includes a homepage that gives a high level overview of challenges the district faces and what an approved plan would provide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district will share more information through community outreach and public engagement through social media at each school, presentations, emails to parents and staff and through the newspaper.

A first goal was to get the website up before the start of the school year.

Tax impacts

Michael Hart, director of public finance for PMA Securities, said in an online presentation that a new chart shows the tax impact for the second ballot question is lower than initially projected because of a 15% increase in property valuation across the school district.

However, the numbers also depend on property owners’ market valuations, and whether they increase, decrease or stay the same.

Property owners have an easy way to find out how much their property taxes could increase for the capital projects levy and bond referendum. An online tax calculator is set up, where property owners plug in their parcel identification number and learn their tax impact.

School board member Pamela Johnson said she tried it out and the tax calculator is very easy to use. A call to the county assessor’s office can help people find their parcel ID number.

Hart said they’re doing their best to give people an idea, but it’s hard to capture it all.

“Your district has a very wide range in terms of property value, more than most,” he said, so the individual parcel calculator is a good feature to use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information boards

Also Monday, Eric Anderson, of ATSR in Minneapolis, said in an online presentation that the district received a positive review and comment from the Minnesota Department of Education for the facilities bond.

State statutes require a review and comment statement on the educational and economic advisability of proposed school construction projects.

With a goal of making the district’s messaging as consistent and clear as possible, Anderson said five information boards were put together that will be displayed at school buildings.

Information includes tax impacts; plans for the high school, middle school and elementary school; and visioning.

The information boards will be placed at the main gym, auditorium, high school/district office entrance, middle school office, Eagle View Elementary School office and the Pequot Lakes Family Education Center.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.