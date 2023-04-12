99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Web design, soap making and Medicare classes scheduled in Pequot Lakes

These community education classes start April 15

pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Pequot Lakes Community Education logo
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • Web Design: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 and 22, online with Tech Academy. Fee: $80.

Students will learn to create an HTML web page, learning HTML tags and experimenting with design, JavaScript and CSS.

Read more local area news

No experience is necessary but familiarity with common tasks using a computer operating system (text editing and understanding directory structures) and good keyboarding skills are required.

  • Soap Making: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, for adults and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for students in grade 3-8 in the Pequot Lakes High School FACS Room. Fee: $30.

This class, separated into two sessions by age groups, will teach the process of using melt and pour soap. Participants will explore color, shape, texture and scent.

Instructor Nancy Ryan will help students pick from various soap molds for unique and fun shaped soap. All participants will bring home at least three bars of soap that could make good Mother's Day gifts. All supplies are included

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Medicare 101: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $10.

Instructor Margo Jordan will provide an informational presentation on the basics of Medicare and how to navigate the Medicare maze.

This class will provide helpful information on common Medicare issues and resources for further questions.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes maintenance worker Lance Ray drives the city's newest plow truck on Olson Road on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Local
Snowfalls challenged area cities this season
April 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
april-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: April 12-16, 2023, events listed
April 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
dairy ambassador.jpeg
Local
Crow Wing County dairy princesses crowned
April 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
dairy ambassador.jpeg
Local
Crow Wing County dairy princesses crowned
April 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
april-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: April 12-16, 2023, events listed
April 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol