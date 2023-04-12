Web design, soap making and Medicare classes scheduled in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Web Design: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 and 22, online with Tech Academy. Fee: $80.

Students will learn to create an HTML web page, learning HTML tags and experimenting with design, JavaScript and CSS.

No experience is necessary but familiarity with common tasks using a computer operating system (text editing and understanding directory structures) and good keyboarding skills are required.

Soap Making: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, for adults and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for students in grade 3-8 in the Pequot Lakes High School FACS Room. Fee: $30.

This class, separated into two sessions by age groups, will teach the process of using melt and pour soap. Participants will explore color, shape, texture and scent.

Instructor Nancy Ryan will help students pick from various soap molds for unique and fun shaped soap. All participants will bring home at least three bars of soap that could make good Mother's Day gifts. All supplies are included

Medicare 101: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $10.

Instructor Margo Jordan will provide an informational presentation on the basics of Medicare and how to navigate the Medicare maze.

This class will provide helpful information on common Medicare issues and resources for further questions.