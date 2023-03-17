Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, March 17, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
SCHOOLS:
The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:
• Bertha-Hewitt School District - ISD 786: Delayed 2 hours.
• Little Falls Community Schools - ISD 482: Delayed 2 hours.
• Onamia Public Schools - ISD 480: Delayed 2 hours.
• Pierz Schools - ISD 484: Delayed 2 hours.
• Royalton Public Schools - ISD 485: Delayed 2 hours. Morning 3 year old preschool and morning MAP are canceled.
• Sebeka Schools - ISD 820: Delayed 2 hours.
• Staples-Motley Schools - ISD 2170: Delayed 2 hours.
• Swanville Public Schools - ISD 486: E Learning Day.
• Upsula Area Schools - ISD 487: Delayed 2 hours. No AM Cardinal Club.
• Wadena-Deer Creek Schools - ISD 2155: Delayed 2 hours.
CIVIC/COMMUNITY:
• Wadena County DAC: Delayed 2 hours.
BUSINESSES:
EVENTS:
MEETINGS:
