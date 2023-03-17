6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, March 17, 2023

Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.

weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Today at 9:43 PM

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

• Bertha-Hewitt School District - ISD 786: Delayed 2 hours.

• Little Falls Community Schools - ISD 482: Delayed 2 hours.

• Onamia Public Schools - ISD 480: Delayed 2 hours.

• Pierz Schools - ISD 484: Delayed 2 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Royalton Public Schools - ISD 485: Delayed 2 hours. Morning 3 year old preschool and morning MAP are canceled.

• Sebeka Schools - ISD 820: Delayed 2 hours.

• Staples-Motley Schools - ISD 2170: Delayed 2 hours.

• Swanville Public Schools - ISD 486: E Learning Day.

• Upsula Area Schools - ISD 487: Delayed 2 hours. No AM Cardinal Club.

• Wadena-Deer Creek Schools - ISD 2155: Delayed 2 hours.

CIVIC/COMMUNITY:

ADVERTISEMENT

• Wadena County DAC: Delayed 2 hours.

BUSINESSES:

EVENTS:

MEETINGS:

wheres-my-snowplow-shutterstock.jpg
County Snowplow Locator

What To Read Next
Pine River-Backus Dr. Seuss 1.JPG
Local
Dr. Seuss on the loose at Pine River-Backus Schools
March 16, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
030123-march-2023-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: March 2023 events listed for Brainerd lakes area
March 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
yurts (2).JPG
Exclusive
Local
Looking to downsize? Consider a yurt
March 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, March 17, 2023
March 16, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Grant Loge
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Pequot advances to section finals
March 15, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CrosslakeCitySIGN1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake poised to adopt its own short-term home rental policy
March 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-crosslake-st-pats-cover.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Celebration
March 09, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch