Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
SCHOOLS:
The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools - ISD 2753: Buses on plowed road only.
COMMUNITY:
• City of Brainerd: SNOW EMERGENCY - The City of Brainerd has declared a Snow Emergency effective Thursday, February 23, 2023.
On Friday, February 24, 2023, the first day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:
• All Snow Emergency Routes
• All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south
• All streets west of the Mississippi River
• All streets south of Wright Street
On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the second day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:
• All Snow Emergency Routes
• All east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west
City staff will plow the entire City on Friday, February 24, 2023, with clean-up on east-west streets on commencing on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Please note that if you are parked on an east-west street on Friday, February 24, 2023 or streets identified for Day 2 parking restrictions on the Snow Emergency Maps, your vehicle will be plowed around, as the City staff will plow the entire City on Friday.
• City of Brainerd: DOWNTOWN SNOW EMERGENCY - has declared a Snow Emergency effective Thursday, February 23, 2023. Snow removal in the Downtown Business District will take place as follows:
Street, sidewalk, and parking lot snow clearing and removal will commence at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Beginning at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, parking will be banned on the following streets:
• Front Street from South 6 th Street to South 8 th Street
• Laurel Street from South 6 th Street to South 8 th Street
• South 7 th Street from Maple Street to Front Street
EVENTS:
• CLC Chalberg Theater event: Postponed until later in the spring. Verse Like Water: Visiting poet program of Central Lakes College presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa that had been scheduled for Feb. 24.