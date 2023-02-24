Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools - ISD 2753: Buses on plowed road only.

COMMUNITY:

ADVERTISEMENT

• City of Brainerd: SNOW EMERGENCY - The City of Brainerd has declared a Snow Emergency effective Thursday, February 23, 2023.

On Friday, February 24, 2023, the first day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:

• All Snow Emergency Routes

• All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south

• All streets west of the Mississippi River

• All streets south of Wright Street

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the second day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:

• All Snow Emergency Routes

• All east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west

ADVERTISEMENT

City staff will plow the entire City on Friday, February 24, 2023, with clean-up on east-west streets on commencing on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Please note that if you are parked on an east-west street on Friday, February 24, 2023 or streets identified for Day 2 parking restrictions on the Snow Emergency Maps, your vehicle will be plowed around, as the City staff will plow the entire City on Friday.

• City of Brainerd: DOWNTOWN SNOW EMERGENCY - has declared a Snow Emergency effective Thursday, February 23, 2023. Snow removal in the Downtown Business District will take place as follows:

Street, sidewalk, and parking lot snow clearing and removal will commence at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Beginning at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, parking will be banned on the following streets:

• Front Street from South 6 th Street to South 8 th Street

• Laurel Street from South 6 th Street to South 8 th Street

• South 7 th Street from Maple Street to Front Street

ADVERTISEMENT

EVENTS:

• CLC Chalberg Theater event: Postponed until later in the spring. Verse Like Water: Visiting poet program of Central Lakes College presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa that had been scheduled for Feb. 24.