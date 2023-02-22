Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Wed., February 22

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

• Paynesville Area Schools - ISD 741: Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

• Royalton Public Schools - ISD 485: Closed, Wednesday will be an E-Learning day for students. Students should NOT report to school; however, they will be required to complete assignments their teachers have assigned and/or sent home with them. As a reminder, teachers will be available during regular school hours via phone and email to assist students. All school activities are canceled. This includes the MAP Program, community education programs or classes.

• St. Cloud Christian School: All activities canceled Wednesday & Thursday

• St. Cloud Schools - ISD 742: Closed Wednesday. Closed through Thursday - Flexible learning days.

EVENTS:

• CLC Chalberg Theater event: Postponed until later in the spring. Verse Like Water: Visiting poet program of Central Lakes College presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa that had been scheduled for Feb. 24.