Weather leads to e-learning for Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus students

The fierce winter weather last week made traveling to school out of the question for students, leaving the Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus school districts to resort to e-learning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the area.

Snowy weather rolled in Tuesday night, Dec. 13, and hung around for the rest of the week. Both schools used e-learning rather than snow days for the next two days.

“My initial thought was, 'Oh, no, not again’ on Tuesday night when we first heard that (e-learning) was going to be coming," said Alaina Bundy, who has a fourth- and sixth-grader enrolled at Pine River-Backus School. “I was a little skeptical at first, with some of the struggles from spring 2020, but kind of hoping for the best.”

That said, both school districts reported having better days than expected — at least on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

"Our first day of e-learning on Wednesday worked quite well," said PR-B Superintendent Jonathan Clark. "We did a survey with our staff to just find out how it went. They had some real good engagement with the kids. We had teachers reporting 90-95% participation from their students."

Pequot Lakes High School Principal Aaron Nelson said the school’s e-learning efforts were “fairly successful” on the first day, with materials prepared and student attendance high.

“Knowing that remote learning is never as productive as the face-to-face experience, we were happy with the effort students gave to be engaged,” Nelson said.

For the second day of e-learning, however, Mother Nature had other plans.

“Both students and staff experienced power outages, loss of internet capabilities and a loss of productivity as lessons had to be developed in a manner that would prove effective while recognizing some students would not have access,” Nelson said, adding that Thursday, Dec. 15, was “more misses than hits” in terms of effectiveness.

That said, student attendance remained quite high in Pequot Lakes.

PR-B experienced similar issues, with power outages curtailing educational plans for many students and staff members last Thursday.

“That type of weather intervened a lot more than what anyone could plan for and work around,” Clark said. “Our message to staff was just to do the best they could, and to families to do the best they could.”

Because of the power outages, Eagle View Elementary School Principal Melissa Hesch said her staff had to modify lesson plans, opting for more “paper/pencil based learning” and outside play Thursday.

“Many staff and families reported not having power or internet for all or parts of the day,” Hesch said in an email. “Teachers worked with their families using email and Schoology to provide information. Several grades had prepared for this and had sent extra activities just in case with students on Tuesday (Dec. 14).”

Clark said the experience with power outages on top of road conditions prepped the PR-B School District to alert parents and teachers that they will consider those with issues with internet or power during this and any future e-learning days.

“It's just nice (students) could still get some learning in and not have to have those days made up in the summer,” Bundy said. “I'm glad we were able to get it done, and it was good for the kids to have some structured activities and not just have three full days of snow days.”

With the weather still a bit problematic Friday, Dec. 16, the Pine River-Backus district opted to have a standard snow day, as Clark said the district’s e-learning plan is not set up for three consecutive days and that it is a “short-term fix.”

“Snow days have certain perks,” Clark said. “When I was a kid, snow days were sometimes the fun days you would wait for.”

Bundy said: “After two days of online learning, the kids were ready for just an old-fashioned snow day to go out and play in the snow."

The Pequot Lakes School District did have a third day of e-learning last Friday.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.

Travis Grimler, staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Travis.