99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Weather barely dampens Aviation Days in Breezy Point

More than 1,000 attend despite rainy conditions that kept pilots away

Fly In 5-6 3.JPG
Rainy weather kept many pilots away, but there were still a handful of planes on display at Breezy Point's Aviation Days on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 7:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — For the first time in eight years of Breezy Point’s Aviation Days, the weather did not cooperate.

However, that did not stop people from showing up at the Breezy Point Airport in droves to take in the sites of some aircraft and classic cars on Saturday, May 6.

“We served 1,100 hot dogs and buns,” airport manager Cliff Muller said. “There were over 100 classic cars, but the aviation part … you can’t change the weather.”

Fly In 5-6 2.JPG
Roughly 1,100 hot dogs were served at Breezy Point's Aviation Days on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The number of planes on display was dramatically reduced this year due to overcast and rainy weather, but vehicles for both land and air were on display from local police and fire departments, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

“There were no problems with anything,” Muller said. “It’s really a good, clean event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fly In 5-6 1.JPG
A few planes and plenty of classic cars were on display at Breezy Point's Aviation Days on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
103021-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
AIS (2)
Community
Expect to see watercraft inspectors at Crow Wing landings
May 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake to be cleaned
May 13, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
103021-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: May 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
AIS (2)
Community
Expect to see watercraft inspectors at Crow Wing landings
May 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lake Hubert anglers May 7, 2023.JPG
Community
Bait may be hard to find for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Powerlinewidth.jpg
Local
New powerline corridor would cut through the lakes area
May 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson