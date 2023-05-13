Weather barely dampens Aviation Days in Breezy Point

BREEZY POINT — For the first time in eight years of Breezy Point’s Aviation Days, the weather did not cooperate.

However, that did not stop people from showing up at the Breezy Point Airport in droves to take in the sites of some aircraft and classic cars on Saturday, May 6.

“We served 1,100 hot dogs and buns,” airport manager Cliff Muller said. “There were over 100 classic cars, but the aviation part … you can’t change the weather.”

Roughly 1,100 hot dogs were served at Breezy Point's Aviation Days on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The number of planes on display was dramatically reduced this year due to overcast and rainy weather, but vehicles for both land and air were on display from local police and fire departments, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

“There were no problems with anything,” Muller said. “It’s really a good, clean event.”

