99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Weapon fire results in two Cass Lake Arrests

Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office:

cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 10:57 AM

CASS LAKE — At 11:06 a.m. on March 30 the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting weapon fire with one person possibly shot in the area of 164th St NW in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake, MN.

Deputies and officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department responded to the area and located and met with two juvenile male victims and their families. The investigation indicated two juvenile males were traveling in a vehicle on 164th ST NW west of 61st Ave NW when they encountered two males on the roadway. The victims reported while inside their vehicle, they were shot at several times and several rounds of weapon fire struck their vehicle. No injuries were reported from the weapon fire.

Read more local area news

Deputies and officers immediately set up a perimeter of the area and began to search for the two suspects who reportedly fled the area on foot. After extensive searching of a large wooded area utilizing numerous Officers, a K9 Team, Drone Teams, tracked ATV, and snowmobiles, both suspects, two juvenile males, were taken into custody without incident. Weapons were recovered. The investigation into the incident indicates that the juveniles were known to each other. The juveniles are being held at a Juvenile Detention Facility with formal charges pending.

During the incident, several nearby Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Offices and facilities, the Cass Lake Indian Health Services and educational facilities were advised of the situation. They put lockdown procedures into place until the situation was resolved.

Assisting on the scene and with the ongoing investigation was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
030123-march-2023-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: March 30-April 2, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events
March 30, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
March 30, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
2699161+police.jpg
Local
City of Emily temporarily deactivates police department
March 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
March 30, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
2699161+police.jpg
Local
City of Emily temporarily deactivates police department
March 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
030123-march-2023-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: March 30-April 2, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events
March 30, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
miss-pine-river-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Seven will seek Miss Pine River title on April 1
March 27, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal