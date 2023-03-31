Weapon fire results in two Cass Lake Arrests

CASS LAKE — At 11:06 a.m. on March 30 the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting weapon fire with one person possibly shot in the area of 164th St NW in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake, MN.

Deputies and officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department responded to the area and located and met with two juvenile male victims and their families. The investigation indicated two juvenile males were traveling in a vehicle on 164th ST NW west of 61st Ave NW when they encountered two males on the roadway. The victims reported while inside their vehicle, they were shot at several times and several rounds of weapon fire struck their vehicle. No injuries were reported from the weapon fire.

Deputies and officers immediately set up a perimeter of the area and began to search for the two suspects who reportedly fled the area on foot. After extensive searching of a large wooded area utilizing numerous Officers, a K9 Team, Drone Teams, tracked ATV, and snowmobiles, both suspects, two juvenile males, were taken into custody without incident. Weapons were recovered. The investigation into the incident indicates that the juveniles were known to each other. The juveniles are being held at a Juvenile Detention Facility with formal charges pending.

During the incident, several nearby Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Offices and facilities, the Cass Lake Indian Health Services and educational facilities were advised of the situation. They put lockdown procedures into place until the situation was resolved.

Assisting on the scene and with the ongoing investigation was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota State Patrol.