Water testing and photo judging on tap May 13 in Pine River

Water testing is free as part of a traveling water exhibit

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — A free water event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, will feature water testing, photo contest voting and the We Are Water MN interactive exhibit at Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River.

Free well water nitrate testing will be available on the spot (no appointment/registration needed) and results are usually available within five minutes.

For details on how to prepare a water sample to bring to the event, visit happydancingturtle.org/waw. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends private well owners test for nitrates every other year. If test results show a high level of nitrates, information will be available for next steps.

The We Are Water MN traveling exhibit is at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River through June 17. Find weekly exhibit hours at happydancingturtle.org/waw.

Visitors to the We Are Water MN exhibit learn about water issues statewide and in their community. They also reflect on local stories and the meaning and experiences of water in Minnesota with space to add their own stories.

Combining learning and sharing in this way strengthens Minnesotans’ relationships with water and increases participation in water stewardship activities.

We Are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

With headquarters in Pine River, as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Learn more at happydancingturtle.org

