Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Watch for extra speed enforcement on Minnesota roads July 1-31

20220711-speed-enforcement-MNDPS.jpg
GRAPHIC / Minnesota Department of Public Safety 2022
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

ST. PAUL — Grilling, boating, camping, fireworks. Minnesotans are preparing for all kinds of fun and travel with the Fourth of July holiday.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day have a deadly reputation on Minnesota roads.
Mike Hanson

The clear roads of summer make it tempting to drive fast in hopes of getting to the destination sooner, but it’s a dangerous decision.

To remind motorists to drive safely, law enforcement partners are participating in a statewide extra speed enforcement and awareness campaign from July 1-31.

Read more local area news

Officers, deputies and troopers will be looking for speeders endangering their own lives and the lives of others.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign includes extra patrols and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

“The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day have a deadly reputation on Minnesota roads,” OTS Director Mike Hanson said in a news release.

“During the first 25 days of the current 100 days, preliminary figures show 46 people have lost their lives in crashes," he said. "That’s the highest in that timespan in the last 10 years. As Minnesotans hit the road for Fourth of July, they can help change this deadly trajectory with smart choices such as slowing down.”

Speeding leads to crashes

While getting a ticket may be a primary concern when speeding, drivers should worry about far more dangerous consequences:

  • In 2022, 129 motorists died in speed-related crashes (preliminary).
  • During the 100 deadliest days in the past five years (2018-2022), preliminary numbers show that 231 people lost their lives in speed-related crashes.
  • Speed contributed to an average of 85 deaths per year from 2013-2017, but an average of 122 deaths per year from 2018-2022.

Through June 25, preliminary numbers show speed-related deaths are lower so far this year than the past two years, but even one death is one too many.

Speed-related traffic fatalities Jan. 1-June 25

  • 47 in 2023
  • 53 in 2022
  • 80 in 2021
  • 45 in 2020
  • 28 in 2019
  • 53 in 2018
  • 47 in 2017

Speed Awareness Day

Minnesota is joining law enforcement officers from 11 states on July 26 for a regional enforcement effort. It’s the NHTSA Regions 5 and 7 Speed Awareness Day.

The effort includes law enforcement from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nationally in 2021, an average of 33 people per day were killed in a speed-related traffic crash.

Reduce speed-Reduce chance of a crash

  • Gives the driver more vehicle control.
  • Allows the driver to respond more quickly to road situations.
  • Decreases the severity of the impact during a crash.

Give yourself room

  • Motorists should keep a three-second following distance to allow for safe stopping and reaction to other vehicles.
  • It takes more than the length of a football field to stop when traveling at 60 miles per hour.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 30-July 4, 2023, events listed
June 29, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
LakeShoreSign1.JPG
Local
CSAH 77 roundabout in Nisswa not likely to open by holiday weekend
June 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brainerd fireworks1 2022.jpg
Community
Find the fireworks!
June 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Stars and Stripes LOGO.jpg
Community
Stars & Stripes Days offers fireworks, parade July 3-4
June 28, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa-Freedom-Days-logo.jpg
Community
Celebrate Freedom Days on July 3 with parade, fireworks
June 28, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CrosslakeFireworks_2023_Logo_RGB_FullColor_V01.jpg
Community
Crosslake's fireworks to erupt July 1 from Sand Island
June 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal