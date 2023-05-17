99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

WAPOA's annual shoreline restoration open house is May 20

Attendees can tour the Camp Knutson shoreline restoration project

051723-shoreland-restoration-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association's annual Shoreland Restoration Open House will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Camp Knutson, at 11148 Manhattan Point Blvd, Crosslake, in person or online via Zoom.

There will be a walking tour at 11:30 a.m. after the Zoom presentation ends for those who attend on site. They will tour the Camp Knutson shoreline restoration project on site.

Read more local area news

Presenters include Laura Mendoza, from Great Roots, and Aaron Soltau, from Prairie Restoration. Both vendors are familiar with shoreland restoration projects with Willow Wattle, coir logs, cedar tree revetment and native plants and flowers.

Jill Johnson, a property owner who completed a shoreline restoration project last year, and Jared Griffin, the senior camp director for Camp Knutson, will be available to talk about their projects.

Natasha Bartolotta, from the National Loon Center's The Nest, will be available to talk about "Landscaping to help the Loons" and a grant opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff from the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District will speak about the benefits of site visits, site summaries and possible future funding opportunities.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Monarch butterflies are now on the endangered list, and planting native flowers and plants can help the pollinators and butterflies.

Land next to a shoreline planted with native flowers and plants acts as a buffer to filter the possible fertilizer runoff from lawns and could help reduce the phosphorus level and weed growth in lakes.

Buffers planted with native plants and flowers do not have to look “messy” or be too tall. Even stopping mowing and fertilizing lawns can help.

WAPOA-logo.jpg
Whitefish Area Property Owners Association

There will be an opportunity to help participate in community shoreline restoration projects June 9 and 16.

Those who wish to attend may email Kristie Roedl, the WAPOA shoreland restoration person, at Kristieplummerroedl@gmail.com .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Nisswa Women’s Club to meet May 18
May 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Manufacturing Team.JPG
Local
Pequot Manufacturing is 2023 Award in Philanthropy recipient
May 16, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River businesses receive over $20,000 in Initiative Foundation grants
May 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Deanne Trottier.png
Local
Pequot Lakes teacher is named Innovator of the Year
May 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake City Council May 8, 2023, apartment rendering (2).png
Local
Proposed 27-unit apartment complex in Crosslake discussed
May 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
Local
CSAH 77 in Nisswa closes; detour in effect
May 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
1672062+road construction.jpg
Local
County Road 145 construction began May 15
May 16, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal