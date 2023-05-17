WAPOA's annual shoreline restoration open house is May 20

CROSSLAKE — The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association's annual Shoreland Restoration Open House will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Camp Knutson, at 11148 Manhattan Point Blvd, Crosslake, in person or online via Zoom.

There will be a walking tour at 11:30 a.m. after the Zoom presentation ends for those who attend on site. They will tour the Camp Knutson shoreline restoration project on site.

Presenters include Laura Mendoza, from Great Roots, and Aaron Soltau, from Prairie Restoration. Both vendors are familiar with shoreland restoration projects with Willow Wattle, coir logs, cedar tree revetment and native plants and flowers.

Jill Johnson, a property owner who completed a shoreline restoration project last year, and Jared Griffin, the senior camp director for Camp Knutson, will be available to talk about their projects.

Natasha Bartolotta, from the National Loon Center's The Nest, will be available to talk about "Landscaping to help the Loons" and a grant opportunity.

Staff from the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District will speak about the benefits of site visits, site summaries and possible future funding opportunities.

Monarch butterflies are now on the endangered list, and planting native flowers and plants can help the pollinators and butterflies.

Land next to a shoreline planted with native flowers and plants acts as a buffer to filter the possible fertilizer runoff from lawns and could help reduce the phosphorus level and weed growth in lakes.

Buffers planted with native plants and flowers do not have to look “messy” or be too tall. Even stopping mowing and fertilizing lawns can help.

There will be an opportunity to help participate in community shoreline restoration projects June 9 and 16.

Those who wish to attend may email Kristie Roedl, the WAPOA shoreland restoration person, at Kristieplummerroedl@gmail.com .