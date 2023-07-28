Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Walleye slot limit expands Aug. 1 for Mille Lacs anglers

Allowing harvest of smaller fish offers more opportunity to keep a walleye

DNR Logo Vertical CMYK
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on their new wolf management plan.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

ST. PAUL — The minimum length of walleye Mille Lacs Lake anglers can keep drops from 21 to 20 inches beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

With the catch rates we’ve had this spring and early summer, we can expand opportunity a bit for the rest of the open water season without harm to the long-term sustainability of the lake’s walleye population.
Brian Nerbonne, DNR

Mille Lacs’ one-fish limit will remain in place, but the change allows anglers to keep one walleye between 20-23 inches or one longer than 28. The previous limit was one walleye 21-23 inches or one longer than 28.

“With the catch rates we’ve had this spring and early summer, we can expand opportunity a bit for the rest of the open water season without harm to the long-term sustainability of the lake’s walleye population,” Brian Nerbonne, central region fisheries manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said in a news release.

The recent lower catch rate of Mille Lacs walleye is less a reflection of the number of walleyes in the lake than the abundance of natural forage.

Although the relaxed slot limit may not seem like a big change, the current size structure of walleye in the lake means this will increase anglers’ chances of catching a harvestable fish.
Brian Nerbonne, DNR

Minnesota DNR population models that incorporate test netting done each fall indicate that the number of walleyes in the lake longer than 14 inches has been similar from 2020-2023, but test netting shows an increase in the abundance of yellow perch from strong recent year classes. With more forage fish to eat, walleye have not been as willing to bite on anglers’ lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although the relaxed slot limit may not seem like a big change, the current size structure of walleye in the lake means this will increase anglers’ chances of catching a harvestable fish,” Nerbonne said.

Regulations for all other species on the lake remain unchanged. New walleye regulations will be announced in November for the winter season, which begins Friday, Dec. 1.

For more information about fishing regulations on Mille Lacs Lake, ongoing Minnesota DNR management and research, citizen engagement and Mille Lacs area recreation opportunities, visit the Minnesota DNR website at mndnr.gov/millelacslake .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes blood drive set Aug. 2-3
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Dane Hauser, Superior View Farm
Local
University of Minnesota trademarks fast-growing poplar tree
4h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
PIne river lions shelter (1).JPG
Community
Pine River Lions pavilion moves to new park across river
7h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Motorist arrested for rear-end collision with tractor in Mission
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Girl asks Nisswa council to allow chickens July 18, 2023.jpg
Local
8-year-old asks Nisswa council for zoning change to have chickens
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Barakat.JPG
Fargo
Police visited home of Fargo shooter in 2021 following concerns about guns and threats
21h ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal