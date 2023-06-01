99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Walker woman found safe

Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office:

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 9:27 AM

WALKER — A 28 year old woman feared missing from the Walker area has been found safe.

On Tuesday, May 30 the Cass County Sheriff Department received a report of a missing adult female, prompting an investigation. The Cass County Sheriff with assistance from the Walker Police Department located the woman on Wednesday, May 31.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
