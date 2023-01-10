Walker based organization selected as grant recipient

WALKER — The Northern Waters Land Trust is pleased to announce their organization is the recipient of a grant from the Midwest Glacial Lakes Partnership. The funds will be used to expand upon the priorities in its conservation evaluation framework and prioritize parcels for conservation in the watersheds of 391 lakes of biological significance

Since its founding, Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) has perpetually protected over 5,800 acres of land and approximately 241,000 feet of environmentally sensitive shoreline in its service area. NWLT has an existing evaluation framework and online map for prioritized tullibee (Cisco) refuge lakes.

This project will expand the existing framework to include 391 lakes of biological significance that have unique plants or animals present. The project will prioritize conservation of specific parcels within the sensitive watersheds of these priority lakes and showcase this data on an interactive map.

NWLT’s proposed methodology is key for conservation efforts directed at mitigating the impacts of shoreline development, climate change, and deforestation. The results of this grant will be essential in helping NWLT continue its permanent land conservation efforts in this developing region.

The Midwest Glacial Lakes Partnership (MGLP) awarded $324,238 through its 2022 Lake Conservation Grant to five projects across the Upper Midwest. Together, these projects will benefit glacial lakes and their fish habitats, fish populations, and fisheries for years to come.

Funds for the Lake Conservation Grant are provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and will be matched by over $1,597,000 in contributions from partners, for a total conservation impact of over $1,921,000. The five funded projects are: