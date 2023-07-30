Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Voting for Crow Wing County Vegetable of the Year opens Aug. 1

Crow Wing County Fair marks the start of the annual competition

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

BRAINERD — Voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized booth at the Crow Wing County Fair.

Candidates include cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini. More information about the candidates will be on display at the Vegetable Talent Show at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Mills Stage on the fairgrounds.

Local
The green bean is the 2023 vegetable of the year in Crow Wing County
This comes as the result of 1,667 votes cast with Crow Wing Energized
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Votes may be cast at docs.google.com/forms/d/1mXcijgt4-2UMtfZfTb1K4UKplDBc8CDgLgNu3Dxw9Iw/viewform?ts=64adb479&edit_requested=true .

Last year, more than 1,000 votes were cast at the Crow Wing County Fair for the 2023 Veggie of the Year.

Read more local area news

One Vegetable, One Community strives to unite the entire community by encouraging gardeners to plant, grow, cook and/or share a single vegetable. The aim is to see the Vegetable of the Year growing in kitchen gardens, community and school gardens, patio containers and faith-based organizations.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The most recent Crow Wing County Community Health survey found that two out of three adults in Crow Wing County (65.7%) are not eating the recommended five or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

