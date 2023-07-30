Voting for Crow Wing County Vegetable of the Year opens Aug. 1

BRAINERD — Voting for the 2024 Vegetable of the Year in Crow Wing County will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Crow Wing County/Crow Wing Energized booth at the Crow Wing County Fair.

Candidates include cabbage, kohlrabi, peas, radish and zucchini. More information about the candidates will be on display at the Vegetable Talent Show at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Mills Stage on the fairgrounds.

Votes may be cast at docs.google.com/forms/d/1mXcijgt4-2UMtfZfTb1K4UKplDBc8CDgLgNu3Dxw9Iw/viewform?ts=64adb479&edit_requested=true .

Last year, more than 1,000 votes were cast at the Crow Wing County Fair for the 2023 Veggie of the Year.

One Vegetable, One Community strives to unite the entire community by encouraging gardeners to plant, grow, cook and/or share a single vegetable. The aim is to see the Vegetable of the Year growing in kitchen gardens, community and school gardens, patio containers and faith-based organizations.

The most recent Crow Wing County Community Health survey found that two out of three adults in Crow Wing County (65.7%) are not eating the recommended five or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day.