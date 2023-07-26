Vote on Lake Shore's Fritz Loven Park bridge options set Aug. 7

LAKE SHORE — The Lake Shore City Council set a special meeting for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, to further discuss the Fritz Loven Park bridge and likely decide on a replacement option .

Council member Andy Stewart was absent for the council’s regular meeting Monday, July 24. And council member Wayne Anderson is unable to attend the regular meeting in August.

Wanting a full council present to make a decision, the council agreed to the special meeting time and date.

The two options are:

Build a 12x48-foot steel fabricated replacement bridge with one lane. Estimated construction cost is $395,200 fully funded by the city. This option is not eligible for state funding.

steel fabricated replacement bridge with one lane. Estimated construction cost is $395,200 fully funded by the city. This option is not eligible for state funding. Build a 20x48-foot steel fabricated replacement bridge with two lanes. Estimated construction cost is $492,490; however, the bridge would be eligible for state funding, meaning the city could be responsible for just $20,000 with remaining funds coming from state bridge bond money.

Trail 77

The city is getting ready to submit its super application to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission from Lake Shore, Nisswa and Fairview Township for $5.1 million — with Lake Shore responsible for the largest amount of $3.3 million — to complete the remaining small segment of the Gull Lake Trail , or Trail 77.

Applicants receive a score for matching dollars and need a minimum 5% match, or $255,000.

Lake Shore received two substantial trail donations — $101,000 from Foundation 94 and $50,000 from John Allen, owner of Bar Harbor.

The city has other contributions for the trail as well, including $5,900 in park dedication fees, $17,900 from planning and zoning penalties, $51,000 remaining in a trail fund, and $8,000 remaining in the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation fund.

If the three entities receive the funding, remaining trail construction would likely occur in 2025.

Lake Shore’s remaining portion of the trail runs from the top of the hill on County State Aid Highway 77 to the Lake Shore/Nisswa city limits.

Costs include boardwalk, retaining walls and land acquisition.

Estimated cost for Nisswa’s final segment to link the trail to Lake Shore is $758,000.

Public safety

Police reported 102 incidents in June, including 46 traffic-related incidents and 56 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic reports include 27 traffic warnings, 10 traffic citations and one DWI arrest.

Miscellaneous complaints included one grass fire, 10 medicals, five disturbance/disorderly, three assaults, one theft, one property damage, five aquatic invasive species warnings, one boating injury accident and two boating complaints.

In June, Nisswa firefighters had 60 calls, including 43 emergency medical services calls, three grass fires, five car crashes and one each house fire and car fire call.

The Nisswa Fire Department covers Lake Shore.

