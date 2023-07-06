Volunteers sought for Farm-to-Food Shelf program

Last July, the Pine River Area Food Shelf, Lakes Area Food Shelf and the Pine River-Backus CommUnity Meals program initiated a Farm-to-Food-Shelf pilot program with Brakstad Natural Farms.

This pilot program was funded through a Community Impact grant from Sourcewell. The program's success resulted in an additional year of Sourcewell grant funding.

This means the F2FS program has expanded to include more local growers and farmers. The program is currently receiving produce from Bee’n Happy Farms, Brakstad Natural Farms, Brambling Rows Farm, Double T Acres, Grandpa G’s, Happy Dancing Turtle, Meadow Ridge Farm and Red Barn Orchard.

Smaller rural communities still rely on each other and local resources. The F2FS program is an example of what smaller communities can achieve when they join together.

With the community-based approach, groups can prevent excess produce from going to waste while assisting community members with fresh, healthy food options.

The program also hopes to make a positive difference and assist in ensuring small, independent farmers and growers survive and hopefully thrive.

However, expanding their gardens to meet the local needs has added an additional number of hours required to plant, maintain and harvest the produce.

Anyone interested in volunteering at a grower location to help continue the success of the F2FS program may contact Farms 2 Food Shelf Coordinator Mari Shackelford at 931-220-3224 or marishackelford@hotmail.com .

Volunteers may also contact Kathy Adams, Lakes Area Food Shelf director, at 218-839-0048 or lafsl2@tds.net; or LuAnn at 218-587-4292 or office@prbfamilycenter.org.