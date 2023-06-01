Volleyball and tennis camps, story time are topics of Pequot Lakes classes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Read more local area news





Youth Tennis Camp for boys and girls in grades 1-6 in the 2023-24 school year: 8-9 a.m. for grades 1-2, 9-10 a.m. for grades 3-4, and 10-11 a.m. for grades 5-6 on Monday-Thursday, June 5-8, at the Pequot Lakes High School tennis courts. Fee: $45.

Coach Mindi Brill will guide the participants in learning basic strokes using drills and games. Players should provide their own racket.



Volleyball Camp for boys and girls in grades 1-5: Noon-1:30 p.m. for grades 1-3, 1:30-4 p.m. for grades 4-5 on Monday-Wednesday, June 5-7, in the Eagle View Elementary School lower gym. Fee: $40.

Coach Lisa Martini and upper level players will teach this elementary camp for students in grades 1-5. Athletes will learn skills and do drills each day. They will have the chance to play games together.



Adventures in Stories and Art-Hungry Caterpillar: 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Room 304 at the Early Childhood Center. Fee: $15.

In this hands-on class for students ages 3-5, teacher Cassandra Youso will guide storytime, teach a song, provide a snack and guide students in creating an art project.

This is a drop-off class.

