Updated information being collected for Pine River's 'Logsleds to Snowmobiles' second edition

PINE RIVER — Heritage Group North, the Pine River Area Historical Society and Pine River's 150th Centennial Committee are gathering historical updates from businesses, families and organizations for the second edition of the "Logsleds to Snowmobiles" Pine River history book.

The book was originally published during the city's 1973 centennial. The second edition will allow anyone to add missing information from the city's first 100 years, as well as the 150 years from 1873 to 2023.

Renee Geving and Cecilia McKeig with the Cass County Historical Society and Heritage Group North will collect and scan photographs and documents from 1-4 p.m. March 5, April 16, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6 and Sept. 10.

Photos will be scanned and given back to those who submit them at that time. Handwritten or typed history will be kept and reformatted by the Cass County Historical Society.

Heritage Group North is also working to make reprints of the original 1973 "Logsleds to Snowmobiles" ready to purchase or order in time for Pine River's 150th celebration this summer.

For more information, contact Pat Johnson, Heritage Group North board member, at 218-851-0898 or pjonly39@gmail.com